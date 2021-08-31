Developing competence in English in rural high schools

VAB developed a resource book on mastering the language skills through self-driven practice – 'Road to Learning: A Guide to Learn and Converse in English through Individual and Group Practice'. A booklet on Limericks, composed by an English enthusiast, Mushfiqur Rahman, was also made ready. The shortness, the interesting rhyming scheme, and the humor make a limerick a useful tool for learning English pronunciation. A DVD was also compiled, containing various resources in pronunciation, spelling, listening, reading and writing. VAB trained its own staff on the use of the guide and other resources. All members of the leadership group were provided with the books while the DVD was given to the school for use by students.

A demonstration of the training methodology was given in every class in the school by VAB trainers. The leadership group of 50 students in every school was then trained in a day-long session with presence of the teachers of English. The training was done in a participatory mode that enabled the members of the leadership group to take over the responsibility for skill development on themselves.

At the end of six months, each member of the leadership group demonstrated their skills to VAB trainers and then each of them was assigned a group of five to seven students of the class on how to enhance skills through self-training - solo, in pairs or in groups. Thus, English language skills spread to the whole school. The programme was launched in 50 schools in the districts of Satkhira, Jashore, Kurigram and Nilphamari.

Two messages are made clear in the training:

❖ Students need to learn English for their own interests

❖ Students can learn only through concerted practice

The training covered all the elements of learning a language:

· Vocabulary, Pronunciation and Spelling

· Listening

· Speaking

· Reading

· Writing

All these elements are emphasised in the curriculum; the textbooks are designed to cover all these elements. VAB methodology complements NCTB guidelines and provides additional motivation for the teachers to help the students learn the language along with coverage of the curriculum.