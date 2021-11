Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, the vice-chancellor of the university, will announce the results at 12.30pm.

The admission test result can be checked through the official admission website admission.eis.du.ac.bd. It can also be checked by sending SMS according to the admit card instruction.

The admission test of the Kha unit was held on 2 October, where a total of 47,639 applicants sat for the test against the 2,378 available seats.