Dhaka University steps into 100 years of past glory

But nowadays, according to former and current students and teachers, Dhaka University could not advance to the aspired level of excellence in research, teaching and knowledge. In some cases, the university has moved backward. The politics of the teachers and students have failed to rise above party politics. The number of teachers and students has increased but in terms quality it has regressed. There are recurring allegations of nepotism and irregularities in recruiting teachers.

The university is suffering from acute scarcity of classrooms and accommodation in the students halls. The quality of food served in the halls is constantly declining. The ruling party’s student body controls the halls. The are long-standing allegations of general students being by the students affiliated to the ruling party. These problems have not been resolved and no initiatives to resolve them are visible.

However, studying at the university is very inexpensive. This university is a sanctuary for scholarly students from low income families both from the cities and villages.