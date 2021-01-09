DIMFF 2021 announces the jury board

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) will host the 7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2021 with participation from 30 countries and three prestigious jury members.

Submission manager of DIMFF 2021, Mohammed Farhad Hossain Fahad, confirmed the names of the jury members - Ratan Kumar Paul, Tanha Zafreen and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. He said he was very excited about the jury panel chaired by Ratan Kumar Paul.

A total of 178 films from almost around 30 countries were submitted in the seventh edition of DIMFF from 3 April to 31 October 2020. Among them, the jury board has selected 36 films from three categories. There are nine films from Screening Category, twenty-one films from Competition Category and six films from One-Minute Category.