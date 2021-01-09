DIMFF 2021 announces the jury board

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) will host the 7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2021 with participation from 30 countries and three prestigious jury members.
Submission manager of DIMFF 2021, Mohammed Farhad Hossain Fahad, confirmed the names of the jury members - Ratan Kumar Paul, Tanha Zafreen and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. He said he was very excited about the jury panel chaired by Ratan Kumar Paul.
A total of 178 films from almost around 30 countries were submitted in the seventh edition of DIMFF from 3 April to 31 October 2020. Among them, the jury board has selected 36 films from three categories. There are nine films from Screening Category, twenty-one films from Competition Category and six films from One-Minute Category.
"I have always observed DIMFF closely and wanted to be associated with this festival, just not because it's one of the locally hosted international festivals, but the use of mobile devices enticed my curiosity more. Finally, this year I'm very excited to be here as jury," said Ratan Kumar Paul.
DIMFF 2021 announced that this year the closing event will be held at STAR Cineplex. ULAB's apprenticeship programme, Cinemascope, has organised the event. Curtains for the two-day Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2021 will be raised on 26 February and the closing Ceremony on 27 February 2021.
DIMFF is pleased to associate with prothomalo.com, Beraboo Tourism Bangladesh as award partner, Kinemaster as official app partner and STAR Cineplex as venue partner.