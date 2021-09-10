DIMFF organises 3-day discussion on Exploring Personal Cinema

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) arranged a three-day discussion on 'Exploring Personal Cinema: Relevance, Possibilities, and Vigilance' from an open and theoretical perspective. There were three speakers for each episode. This entire event was conducted on the online platform Zoom.

On the first day, 2 September, Mahmudul Hossain, film critic and writer, discussed personal filmmaking's lexical and practical context. According to Mahmudul Hossain, personal filmmaking is usually conducted by one person with private funds. This art style is opening new windows for filmmakers who are not interested in making traditional generic films. They prefer to express emotions and other aspects of life through their movies.