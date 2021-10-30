Dipu Moni says still unsure about dropped out students’ number

The number of students in schools will increase if the Covid situation improves further and schools will be buzz with their presence, she said.
During the closure of schools many girl students were married off, she said, adding” We’ve instructed teachers to take steps to bring back those students to schools.”
Deputy commissioner (acting) Daud Hossain Chowdhury and superintendent of police Milon Mahbub were present.
After nearly 17 months, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bangladesh reopened on 11 September.
The government shut the educational institutions on 17 March 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and later the closure was extended several times.
The pandemic-related school closures in the country affected about 38 million students though the government introduced TV-based learning programmes for them.
The 17-month long closure of educational institutions, termed as the second longest Covid-triggered school closure in the world by Unicef, had multiple spillover effects in Bangladesh.
The increasing rate of school dropouts and child marriage top the list among the adverse impacts of such a lengthy closure.