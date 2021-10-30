Dipu Moni says still unsure about dropped out students’ number

The number of students dropped out during the Covid-forced closure of schools could not be ascertained yet, said education minister Dipu Moni.

“We’re receiving assignments from over 90 per cent of students. That means they’ve not dropped out. Many parents are still not sending their children to schools out of fear and so the presence of students in schools is not cent percent,” she said.

The minister said while speaking at a programme at Shilpakal Academy in the town marking the community policing day.