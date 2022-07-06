Education

DPS STS School Celebrates Graduation Ceremony for Class of 2022

Prothom Alo English Desk
DPS STS School Dhaka recently celebrated its “Graduation Ceremony 2022”. The event was held at the DPS Senior Section Auditorium, where a total of 111 graduates received their diplomas. Ayman Alam was awarded as the Valedictorian, and gave his special speech during the Graduation Ceremony.

The event commenced with Surah recitation and National Anthem, followed by the Graduating Classes’ entry to the stage, the each of the students had the opportunity to receive their certificates and take photos with the Principal and Vice Principal. After the individual and group photo sessions, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka Dr. Shivananda CS delivered his inspiring speech.

"It is wonderful to be in the presence of such brilliant and ambitious youth this evening, as we mark our Graduation Ceremony 2022”, said Dr. Shivananda CS. “We all know that the Covid-19 times have been very difficult, but your resilience, courage and engagement have brought you to this Graduation time and the many joys and possibilities that await you in future years! I am elated that we are once again rejoicing this joy here in our campus, unlike the previous years when we had to do it virtually. Congratulations to all the students and their parents! I am wishing you every success for the chapters ahead”, he added.

Valedictorian Ayman Alam highlighted the unique academic experiences at DPS STS, and acknowledged the cooperation of the teachers thoroughly. He said, “I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate all of our teachers, classmates and parents for the endless support they have given us over the years. Their support and cooperation have helped us throughout our journey here at DPS STS School and led us to this stage.”

Later in the evening, several music and dance performances embellished the celebration. A special video was also shown reminiscing precious moments of the graduating class, which left the students and the guests in a state of nostalgia. It was a wrap, as the students finally threw their hats off in the air ‘officially’ as graduates, and proceeded for the grand dinner.

Tarana Majid Ahmed (Head of Senior Section) and Afrin Khan (Head of Department, Business Studies, DPS STS Senior School) received the credits for organising the event successfully.

