DPS STS School nominated for Bett MEA Awards

DPS STS School Dhaka has recently been nominated by Bett MEA Awards in the online learning strategy category. The school is the only educational institute from the Asian subcontinent which got nominated for this particular category.
Apart from DPS STS Dhaka, only two more Asian institutions-- University of Sharjah and Raha International School from the United Arab Emirates--- got nominated for the awards, according to a press release.
The award is given to an institution which has demonstrated exceptional thinking and strategic foresight in developing e-learning, blended learning, and distance learning.
The Bett MEA Awards celebrate and champion the EdTech trendsetter and innovators who are revolutionising education across regions, says a press release.
On this occasion, Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, “We are delighted to have been nominated for the awards. We have always tried to provide the best education to our students. Even during the pandemic, we were some of the first schools in the nation to adopt distancing learning.”
The Bett MEA Awards commemorate the contemporary frontrunners of the education sector.
For 2020, this award will be given in the following categories: Online Learning Strategy Award, Innovation in Teaching and Learning Award, Game Changer Award, Inclusion Award, Women in EdTech Award, and Innovation in Products and Solutions Award.
18 institutions and individuals from 5 countries of three continents have been shortlisted for the awards, according to Bett MEA website.
The name of the winners will be announced during the second week of December.