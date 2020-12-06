DPS STS School nominated for Bett MEA Awards

DPS STS School Dhaka has recently been nominated by Bett MEA Awards in the online learning strategy category. The school is the only educational institute from the Asian subcontinent which got nominated for this particular category.

Apart from DPS STS Dhaka, only two more Asian institutions-- University of Sharjah and Raha International School from the United Arab Emirates--- got nominated for the awards, according to a press release.

The award is given to an institution which has demonstrated exceptional thinking and strategic foresight in developing e-learning, blended learning, and distance learning.