DPS STS wins the Bett MEA Awards 2020

DPS STS School Dhaka has won the ‘Bett MEA Awards 2020’ under the category, ‘Online Learning Strategy.’ The institution is the only school from South Asia achieve the award.
Bett MEA is a platform that helps a positive and futuristic transformation of education through the inclusion of visionary mentors and educators who can strategise to make education more effective, efficient, and universal. It aims to improve the learning outcomes by encouraging innovation in educational academies. The Bett MEA Awards are given to inspire all the professionals related to education and acknowledge the EdTech trendsetters’ bringing a change in the global education scenario.
DPS STS won the ‘Online Learning Strategy Award’ for their exceptional display of effective e-learning and the successful inclusion of guardians and students in the virtual classrooms during the COVID-19 lockdown. Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, expressed her gratitude for this achievement.
“It is definitely a matter of pride for the entire DPS STS family to be chosen as the winner for such a prestigious award. COVID-19 posed a dire threat to the conventional education system, where a regular gathering of students and teachers was not possible. We are glad to be able to find a timely solution through our virtual classrooms, and are grateful that Bett MEA recognized the determined efforts by all our teachers and students,” she said.
DPS STS was nominated with two other candidates – the University of Sharjah and Raha International School from the United Arab Emirates – for the award.