DPS STS wins the Bett MEA Awards 2020

DPS STS won the ‘Online Learning Strategy Award’ for their exceptional display of effective e-learning and the successful inclusion of guardians and students in the virtual classrooms during the COVID-19 lockdown. Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, expressed her gratitude for this achievement.

“It is definitely a matter of pride for the entire DPS STS family to be chosen as the winner for such a prestigious award. COVID-19 posed a dire threat to the conventional education system, where a regular gathering of students and teachers was not possible. We are glad to be able to find a timely solution through our virtual classrooms, and are grateful that Bett MEA recognized the determined efforts by all our teachers and students,” she said.

DPS STS was nominated with two other candidates – the University of Sharjah and Raha International School from the United Arab Emirates – for the award.