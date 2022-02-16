DU admission: Gha unit to be scraped from 2022-23 session

The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to take admission test in four units instead of five—Ka, Kha, Ga, Gha, and Cha—from 2022-23 academic session.

Apart from this, the authorities will also change the names of these four units—Science Unit (Ka), Business Studies Unit (Ga), Fine Arts Unit (Cha), Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit (Kha).

The university made these decisions in a special meeting of admission committee on Wednesday evening with DU vice chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.