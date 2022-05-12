DU admission: Over 290,000 students to vie for 6,085 seats

Over 290,000 students have submitted their applications for admission into Dhaka University’s first year honours under the session of 2021-2022.

The deadline for the online application process for admission ended on Tuesday. The admission tests in five units would start from 3 June.

Professor Mostafizur Rahman, convener of the online admission committee, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon that the application fees of 290,339 candidates had been received by then.

Information of some more applications submitted at night is not available since the banks were closed, he said adding that the information would be available within a day or two.