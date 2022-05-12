DU admission: Over 290,000 students to vie for 6,085 seats

Mostafizur said among the students whose applications have so far been confirmed, 115,710 admission seekers applied for 'Ka' unit, 58,551 for 'Kha' unit, 30,693 admission seekers for 'Ga' unit, 78,029 students for 'Gha' unit and 7,356 for 'Cha' unit.
A total of 6,035 students would get a chance to admit to different departments and institutes at the DU this year. The number of seats was 7,125 last year. The university authorities decided to decrease the number of seats on 21 March.
The admit cards can be downloaded from 16 May to one hour before the start of examinations. Detailed information can be found on the university’s website (https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd).
The admission tests in five units would be held in all divisional towns like the previous year.
The admission test for ‘Ga’ unit would be held on 3 June, ‘Kha’ unit on 4 June, ‘Ka’ unit on 10 June, ‘Gha’ unit on 11 June and general knowledge test for ‘Cha’ unit on 17 June.