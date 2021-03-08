DU admissions 2021: Online application process begins

The online application process for Dhaka University's (DU) undergraduate courses of the 2020-21 academic session began on Monday, reports UNB.

The process will end on 31 March at midnight. The admission seekers have been asked to follow a specific set of instructions this year.

The first-year honour’s admission tests will begin on 21 May with the test of "Ka" unit in eight divisional cities for the first time considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of 7,133 seats are available, of them, 1,810 seats are under "Ka" (science) unit, 2,378 under "Kha" (arts) unit, 1,250 under "Ga" (business studies) unit, 1,560 under "Gha" (combined) unit and 135 under "Cha" unit.

The admission test of DU's "Ka" (A) unit will take place on 21 May, "Kha" (B) unit on 22 May, "Ga" (C) unit on 27 May, "Gha" (D) unit on 28 May and "Cha" (E) unit on 5 June.