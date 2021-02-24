DU affiliated 7 colleges to continue exams: Edu ministry

Amid demonstrations by the students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University, the education ministry on Wednesday withdrew postponement of examinations.

With the new decision, the students could participate in their ongoing examination maintaining the Covid-19 health guidelines, UNB reports.



Education minister Dipu Moni announced the decision after a virtual meeting with principals of the seven colleges in the afternoon.



Earlier in the morning, the students from the seven colleges blocked the Nilkhet intersection in the capital demanding continuation of their examinations.



The blockade created heavy traffic congestion in the area.



Earlier on Tuesday night, the students also took to the streets after the Dhaka University authorities decided to postpone all the exams till May 1. Principals of the seven colleges attended the meeting.

