DU central library opens after 18 months

Earlier, on 18 September, the DU syndicate, the highest decision making body of the university, decided to keep the central and seminar libraries open for the students of Honours 4th year and Masters, given that the students have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and valid ID card.
The libraries will remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Sunday to Thursday.
Dormitories will be opened for the Honours 4th year and Masters students on same conditions from 8:00am on 5 October.
As per the decision, the central and seminar libraries of all the departments and institutes have been opened.
The students were seen entering the libraries showing their vaccination documents and ID cards as the library officials were strictly monitoring the process. The university authorities have arranged equipment to take temperature of the students and masks, hand sanitizers, and hand washing facilities.
Professor Nasiruddin Munshi also said the university authorities have issued 8-point directions for using the library. Those are mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining one metre distance between students, students not allowed to go near the bookshelves, instead the library employees will help them find the necessary books, the duration for issued books will be extended until the situation improves (only for teachers), group discussion at the library is completely prohibited, photocopy and printer machines cannot be used for the time being, physical distancing rule has to be maintained inside and outside of the library, separate gates have to be used for entering and exiting from the library and used masks and other safety materials have to be thrown at dustbins.