DU central library opens after 18 months

The authorities on Sunday opened the Dhaka University central library that remained closed for around 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Students could enter the library from 10:00am today by showing their ID cards and a document that could prove that they have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The students are not allowed to take any books or food into the library from outside, said acting librarian professor Nasiruddin Munshi.