DU forms tribunal to punish 2 teachers for plagiarism

Dhaka University authorities are going to take punitive measures against two teachers for their involvement in plagiarism.

The duo are mass communication and journalism department’s associate professor Samia Rahman and criminology department’s lecturer Syed Mahfuzul Haque Marjan. Plagiarism was found in 60-80 per cent of 6 academic articles jointly published by them.

The DU syndicate on Wednesday formed a tribunal to determine the punishment of the two teachers. A probe body formed to investigate the allegation of plagiarism submitted its report at the syndicate meeting.