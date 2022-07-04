Education

DU ‘Gha’ unit result Tuesday

UNB file photo

The result of ‘Gha’ unit admission test under 2021-22 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) will be published on Tuesday, confirmed a press release from DU public relations office.

The entry test of this unit was held on 11 June where 78,031 students applied against 1336 seats.

DU vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman will announce the result as chief guest at 1:00 pm at Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at the university’s administration building.

In the Gha unit, students got a chance to switch the group they had during HSC. But in March this year, the university council decided to abolish Gha unit and also to change the name of the units from the next academic session.

From the 2022-23 academic session, the units will be called – science unit, business studies unit, fine arts unit and arts, law and social science unit.

