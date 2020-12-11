DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from 26 Dec

Dhaka University (DU) has decided to hold final exams of last semester of honours and masters from 26 December to avoid session jam.

It has also decided to cut the exam hours by half considering the ongoing pandemic.

The decisions came at the university’s academic council meeting presided by vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.

DU will conduct honours and master’s final exams for the time being while maintaining social distancing. And the departments and institutions will inform their students.

As the university will not be able to ensure residential facilities for the students amid the pandemic, each department and institution will hold exams after communicating with their students, reads a press release.