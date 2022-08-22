TESOL gets new committee

TESOL Society of Bangladesh, a voluntary association aiming at the professional development of English language teachers, held its second annual general meeting (AGM) on 18 August 2022 at Sea Shell Park Resort at Purbachal in Dhaka, said a press release.

The new Central Governing Committee (CGC) for the year 2022-2023 was announced by the founding president of the association, professor Sayeedur Rahman of the Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka.