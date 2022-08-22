Education

TESOL gets new committee

TESOL Society of Bangladesh, a voluntary association aiming at the professional development of English language teachers, held its second annual general meeting (AGM) on 18 August 2022 at Sea Shell Park Resort at Purbachal in Dhaka, said a press release.

The new Central Governing Committee (CGC) for the year 2022-2023 was announced by the founding president of the association, professor Sayeedur Rahman of the Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka.

It was announced that Sayeedur Rahman would continue office as the president of the organisation.

Md. Hamidul Haque, assistant professor and the head, department of English, American International University Bangladesh, and Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, associate professor, IML, University of Dhaka were jointly announced as the vice president.

Hasna Khanom, senior lecturer, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University, was declared the general secretary of the association.

English language teachers and educationists from different public and private universities, colleges, and schools were present in the program. In the meeting, the CGC members shared their experiences of working with the organisation. They presented their plans for the association in detail. The meeting was followed by a vibrant cultural program.

TESOL Society of Bangladesh was established in 2014 as a platform for the English language teachers and applied linguists of the country.

