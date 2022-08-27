Bangladesh engineers, physicians turn to other professions

The admin cadre officers rule over the ministries and occupy all the top positions. No other officers are allowed to assume the positions despite their special skills in their professions.

Zia Arefin, joint secretary general of BCS General Education Association, told Prothom Alo that the supremacy of admin cadres created discrimination in all sectors. All important offices, including the prime minister and president offices, finance ministry, planning commission, public service commission, are under the sole control of the admin cadre.

There has been a long standing discrimination between the admin cadre and engineering, agriculture, and medical cadres. The admin cadres enjoy timely promotion, vehicle and accommodation facility, special allowance, foreign trips and postings. But the scenario is in stark contrast when it comes to other cadres.

To eradicate the prevailing discrimination, the deprived officers of specialised cadres formed a platform called Prokrichi where Prokousholi (engineers), Krishibid (agriculturists), and Chikitshok (physicians) pressed home their demands.

Prokrichi leaders said officers of all cadres are allowed to be secretaries at the ministries, but the authorities do not appoint technical cadre officers to the posts. Appointment of admin cadre officials to technical positions is intensifying the prevailing problems and creating resentment among the technical professionals.

Besides, there are no reserved posts for the technical professionals at the policy-making level regarding appointments, training and promotions at ministries related to engineering, agriculture, and medical services. Hence, there is no way to take their opinion while making decisions.

The admin cadre officers enjoy the full authority for taking any decision regarding jobs under other cadre services. The agriculture secretary should be an agriculturist while the health secretary a physician. But it does not happen here.

Ihteshamul Haque Chowdhury, member secretary of the central steering committee of Prokrichi and secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) told Prothom Alo that the talented physicians and engineers are turning to general cadres due to inter-cadre discrimination.

The prime minister's directive to eliminate inter-cadre discrimination has not been implemented even in 10 years. Those who are supposed to implement the directive do not want the discrimination to be removed. If it continues, there will be no physician and engineer in the country, he added.