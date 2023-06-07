All secondary schools will remain closed Thursday

The academic activities of all secondary schools will remain suspended on Thursday due to the sweltering heat.

The director general of secondary and higher education directorate professor Nehal Ahmed confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

Earlier, all primary schools were closed for four days -- between 5 June and 8 June -- to protect the children from the searing heat.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 26 students of three secondary schools at Daudkandi in Cumilla fell sick while attending the half-yearly examination.

Of them, 23 students were admitted to the Daudkandi upazila health complex for treatment.