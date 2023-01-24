School dropouts decrease, shortfall in quality

Some 97 per cent of the children, who are of primary school age, are getting enrolled in schools.

The primary dropout rate has also come down to some 14 per cent and the situation has also improved at the secondary and higher levels.

However, there is also an opposite graph along with this improvement.

Still a large portion of the students is lagging behind in English and Mathematics, according to the official figures.

Some 61 per cent of the students in the sixth grade are poor in English while some 43 per cent of the students in the same class are poor in Mathematics.

The students at the primary levels are also failing to attain desired level in subjects like Bengali and Mathematics.