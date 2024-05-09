International School Dhaka qualifies for Global Rounds of World Scholar's Cup

International School Dhaka (ISD) had qualified for the Global Round of the prestigious World Scholar’s Cup after its students swept the board in the regional round in Dhaka. Six teams featuring students from Grades 8 to 10, aged from 13 to 16, were tested across various academic disciplines, stated a press release.

The World Scholar Cup (WSC) is an annual global team academic programme where more than 15,000 students from over 65 countries participate every year. The programme creates opportunities for students to develop skills, including debating and communication, critical thinking, research, and collaboration. In 2024, as many as 360 students from across Bangladesh participated in the programme.