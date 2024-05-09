International School Dhaka qualifies for Global Rounds of World Scholar's Cup
International School Dhaka (ISD) had qualified for the Global Round of the prestigious World Scholar’s Cup after its students swept the board in the regional round in Dhaka. Six teams featuring students from Grades 8 to 10, aged from 13 to 16, were tested across various academic disciplines, stated a press release.
The World Scholar Cup (WSC) is an annual global team academic programme where more than 15,000 students from over 65 countries participate every year. The programme creates opportunities for students to develop skills, including debating and communication, critical thinking, research, and collaboration. In 2024, as many as 360 students from across Bangladesh participated in the programme.
The six ISD teams were tested across numerous academic disciplines, including Art and Music, Literature and Media, Science and Technology, Social Studies, and History. They competed in four rounds: Team Debate, Collaborative Writing, Scholars Challenge, and Scholars Bowl.
Two ISD students were selected among the best debaters to participate in the Debate Showcase event. The event’s eight top performers debated on stage before the audience.
All ISD participants received several silver and gold medals in different categories. Six Qualified teams comprising of 17 students will now participate in the Global Rounds of the World Scholars Cup, which will take place between June and September 2024 across Baku, Bangkok, Seoul and Stockhom.
Success in the next round would take ISD to the Tournament of Champions, hosted by Yale University, an acclaimed US Ivy League school, in November. A total of 40 teams from Bangladesh qualified for the Global rounds.
Efaz Noor Chowdhury, a Grade 9 student and member of a successful ISD team, said, “The WSC was an exciting experience that pushed me to go outside my comfort zone. I was able to use the resourceful critical thinking and research skills that I have been developing during my school years.”
Steve Calland-Scoble, director of ISD said, “It is a great honor for us to participate in the World Scholar’s Cup and qualify for the global rounds. Our students have put valiant effort for this achievement and I hope to see them in the finals.”