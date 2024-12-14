Education

South Point School and College holds cultural event at Baridhara campus

Nourin Ahmed Monisha
guests at a cultural event organised by South Point School and College at their Baridhara Campus in Dhaka recently.Courtesy

South Point School and College held a vibrant cultural event at their Baridhara Campus in Dhaka recently, stated a press release.

The cultural event was attended by Manimoon Nahar, a member of the institution’s governing body as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Enamun Nahar and Athena Rashid, directors of the Engineer MA Rashid Foundation were present as special guests.

Principal of the Baridhara campus of the institute Wing Commander A M Amjad Hossain (Retd), and Head Teacher Debashree Sarkar along with all the teachers, students, and staff also attended the event.

The programme featured a dazzling array of performances, including dance, music, recitation, and a fashion show, creating a festive and lively atmosphere for all guests.

