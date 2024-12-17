Delay in printing, students won’t get all books initially

Printing of books is underway at a press in the capital’s Matuail area. The work on book-binding is also in full swing at the same time. The workers at the press are having a busy time.

This was the scenario at the Bright Printing Press at around 11:00 am on 12 December. Press manager Abdul Kaiyum said they had finished printing the textbooks for the first and second grades. They are now working on the textbooks for the third grade.

The Bright Printing Press has got a contract to print some 1,328,000 text books. They already have delivered 60 per cent of the books. The press manager hopes the works on the remaining books will end very soon.

It is learnt that there has been notable progress in printing the textbooks for the first, second and the third grades. However, the process of starting printing books from fourth to tenth grade is not finished yet.

The delay is caused by the changes brought up in the curriculum following the regime change, book revision and cancellation of the old tenders. The trend of providing students with the new textbooks on the first day of the year started in 2010.

However, the then government could not provide new books to all students due to some tender related complications. There will be no such festival this year.