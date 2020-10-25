East West University waives student activity fees

East West University (EWU) has waived student activity fees for the current fall semester to reduce the financial pressure on students and guardians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides, 20 per cent of tuition fees are also waived for students in the fall and last summer semester, says a press release from the university.
East West University has also helped many students with laptops to keep up online education activities going during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
Chief adviser of EWU Mohammed Farashuddin said that the university will do everything possible in the interest of their students.