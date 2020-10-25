East West University waives student activity fees

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
East West University (EWU)
East West University (EWU)Collected

East West University (EWU) has waived student activity fees for the current fall semester to reduce the financial pressure on students and guardians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, 20 per cent of tuition fees are also waived for students in the fall and last summer semester, says a press release from the university.

Advertisement

East West University has also helped many students with laptops to keep up online education activities going during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Chief adviser of EWU Mohammed Farashuddin said that the university will do everything possible in the interest of their students.

More News

'Scientific statistical model must be followed for HSC results'

Students celebrate their results in Higher Secondary Certificate examinations

Protesters give 24-hrs ultimatum to nab killers of ex-RU student

The teachers and students of Rajshahi University form a human chain in front of the university main gate in the afternoon on Saturday protesting against the killing of a former student.

JUST student suspended for hurting religious sentiment

JUST

DIMFF 2021 introduces free online mobile filmmaking course for fall semester

DIMFF 2021 introduces free online mobile filmmaking course for fall semester