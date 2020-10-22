Education boards planning to refund HSC candidates

The education boards are planning to refund this year's HSC and equivalent candidates some of their money taken as examination fees.
Sources at the Dhaka Education Board said the authorities are thinking of returning the unspent money taken from the students.
The students deposited between Tk 2,000 and 2,500 as the examination fees.
Earlier on 7 October, the government announced that no HSC and equivalent examinations will be held this year due to coronvirus pandemic. So, many students and their guardians have demanded a reimbursement of the fees.
Students in science, humanities and commerce groups paid their fees in November last year. The examinations have finally been cancelled despite all the preparations and so some of the money remained unspent.
The fees were paid for the purposes of preparing question papers, answer sheets, admission cards, booking centres, filling up forms, evaluation of answer sheets, practical examinations and certificate distribution.
No money has been spent for students’ evaluation and practical examination purposes.
It has been learned that the certificates of HSC candidates will be sent to their respective colleges along with the refunds. Students may be reimbursed while receiving their certificates.
Under the nine general education, technical education and madrasa education boards across the country, 13, 65, 789 candidates registered for higher secondary and equivalent examinations this year.
Of them, 10, 79, 171 were regular candidates and 2, 66, 501 were irregular candidates.
The students paid nearly Tk 3 billion to the education boards as fees.