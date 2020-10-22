Education boards planning to refund HSC candidates

The education boards are planning to refund this year's HSC and equivalent candidates some of their money taken as examination fees.

Sources at the Dhaka Education Board said the authorities are thinking of returning the unspent money taken from the students.

The students deposited between Tk 2,000 and 2,500 as the examination fees.

Earlier on 7 October, the government announced that no HSC and equivalent examinations will be held this year due to coronvirus pandemic. So, many students and their guardians have demanded a reimbursement of the fees.