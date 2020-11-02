Education minister suggests combined entrance test for public univs

Education minister Dipu Moni on Sunday asked the authorities of public universities to hold a combined examination for admissions, UNB reports.
Dipu Moni came up with the call while addressing a virtual meeting over the university admission system.
The Education Ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC) have been trying to convince the universities to take combined admission test aiming to reduce the hazards of students and guardians.
Most of the universities have already reached a consensus over the matter, she said.
“If we can take combined entrance tests, this would be a great gift for our admission seekers marking the Mujib Borsho,” said the education minister.
The university authorities agreed to sit with the UGC to take decisions over the matter after consulting their academic councils.
The initiative to craft a common admission exam for all public universities predates the pandemic. On 23 January, the UGC decided to introduce a uniform entry test in all public universities across the country from the academic year 2020-21, aiming to reduce the plight of the admission-seekers and their guardians.
However, BUET, DU, Chittagong University (CU), RU and JU rejected the proposed uniform admission test.
On 10 February, Dhaka University Central Student Union (Ducsu) also suggested the university authorities not to join the combined admission test.