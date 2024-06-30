DU to celebrate 104th anniversary tomorrow amid calls for modernization

Dhaka University, the oldest university in Bangladesh, marks its 104th anniversary tomorrow, celebrating a rich history of academic excellence and significant contributions since its establishment in 1921. Known for producing intellectuals, writers, scholars, and scientists, the university also played a pivotal role in the Language Movement and Liberation War.

However, despite its illustrious past, the university faces numerous challenges, including technological lag, insufficient funding, inadequate campus and library facilities, and the impact of student and teacher politics.

In the 21st century, characterised by rapid technological advancements, Dhaka University still relies heavily on outdated analogue methods. This reliance complicates processes, making them lengthy and burdensome for students, from admission procedures to certificate issuance. Although there are signs of gradual progress towards adopting digital solutions, the pace remains slow.

Students must physically appear on campus with papers and money to complete the admission process, which can take up to two days. This involves standing in long lines to deposit money, a process that could be streamlined through digital payment systems. While Teletalk services are used for initial exam application fees, the rest of the process remains manual.

Further inefficiencies are evident when students visit hall provosts for signatures, often being told to return the next day. Examination fees are still deposited through cheques, a process ripe for digitalisation via mobile banking.



