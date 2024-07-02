HSC exams in two upazilas of Feni postponed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of Feni district have been postponed due to heavy rains and flooding.

Deputy commissioner of Feni Musammat Shahina Akhter confirmed the postponement on Tuesday morning.

Low-lying areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas have been flooded as the embankment of the Muhuri River has been breached due to heavy rains and onrush of water from upstream in India.