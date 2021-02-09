Ensure conducive learning environment on campus: President Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid on Monday asked university authorities to give priority over ensuring a conducive learning environment for students with the knowledge about the country and its great Liberation War, reports BSS.
The president came up with the directives as the first vice chancellor (VC) of the newly established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University (BSMRU), Kishoreganj, ZM Parvez Sajjad called on him at Bangabhaban here on Monday evening.
Referring to the changed situation of worldwide educational system, he said “The world is changing rapidly . . . We have to keep an eye on the educational activities so that the learners can keep pace with the changed situation.”
Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university, advised the VC to take into consideration of the departments’ election, infrastructural construction, quality education and readable environment on the university campus.
During the meeting, the vice-chancellor apprised the president of the different issues to be taken up for the establishment of the university, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.
Congratulating the newly appointed vice-chancellor, the VC said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University in Kishoreganj would play an important role in spreading higher education in the country, especially in the Haor region.
BSMRU, Kishoreganj, is a government financed public university of Bangladesh. The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University Bill, 2020 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad on 29 June, 2020.
With a view to enhancing the necessary facilities for country’s higher education including expansion of higher education and research, the bill was passed on 9 September, 2020.
President’s office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary major general SM Salah Uddin Islam, press secretary Md Joynal Abedin and secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.