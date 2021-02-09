Ensure conducive learning environment on campus: President Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid on Monday asked university authorities to give priority over ensuring a conducive learning environment for students with the knowledge about the country and its great Liberation War, reports BSS.

The president came up with the directives as the first vice chancellor (VC) of the newly established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University (BSMRU), Kishoreganj, ZM Parvez Sajjad called on him at Bangabhaban here on Monday evening.

Referring to the changed situation of worldwide educational system, he said “The world is changing rapidly . . . We have to keep an eye on the educational activities so that the learners can keep pace with the changed situation.”