EWU holds fresher’s orientation programme for summer semester

Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, EWU and former adviser of Caretaker Government attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Professor Dr. M. M. Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor, EWU was the special guest of the program. And Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank was the program Chair on the ceremony. Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro Vice-Chancellor, EWU addressed welcome remarks and the Deans of three different faculties also spoke on the occasion.

Speakers welcomed freshers to the EWU and suggest utilizing the academic life of the University through hard perseverance. They urge freshers to be a broadminded and tolerant person. They said that a broadminded person is not only benefitted to her/himself but also for the mankind. In addition, they encouraged the newcomers for preparing to be a future entrepreneur in the country. Besides freshers, faculty members and officials of EWU also participated in the programme.