Ex-DU professor Sheikh Abdus Salam appointed IU VC

Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia
Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia

Former professor of mass communication and journalism department at Dhaka University (DU) Sheikh Abdus Salam has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Islamic University (IU), Kushtia, for a four-year term, reports BSS.

Chancellor of the university president Md Abdul Hamid made the appointment, said a notification posted on the website of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry on Tuesday.

According to the notification, professor Salam would receive salary and allowances equivalent to his pre-retirement amount while the president, also chancellor of the university, can scrap his appointment anytime if necessary.

