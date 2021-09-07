Exams in person from first week of October





After the meeting, Professor Arun Kumar, dean of the faculty of social sciences, told Prothom Alo that the final examination will start from 8 October. Initially we are planning to take the test directly, in person. However, if the corona outbreak increases, the test will be taken online according to the online exam policy.



He added that the students would be duly informed about the final plan of the examinations before October.



Asked when physical attendance of classes will start, he said no decision has been taken about this as yet. Classes are running online. It has been decided to hold various final exams which are currently postponed.