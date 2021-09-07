Education

Jagannath University

Exams in person from first week of October

Correspondent
Jagannath University

Jagannath University authorities have set a date for the final exams. The students will take the exams, being physically present in person, from the first week of October. The final exams will only be held online if the prevalence of coronavirus increases. The authorities, however, haven't taken any decision about the start of physical attendance of classes.

The decision about the exams was taken at a meeting of deans and chairmen of different faculties chaired by the vice-chancellor of the university on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Professor Arun Kumar, dean of the faculty of social sciences, told Prothom Alo that the final examination will start from 8 October. Initially we are planning to take the test directly, in person. However, if the corona outbreak increases, the test will be taken online according to the online exam policy.

He added that the students would be duly informed about the final plan of the examinations before October.

Asked when physical attendance of classes will start, he said no decision has been taken about this as yet. Classes are running online. It has been decided to hold various final exams which are currently postponed.

