Errors in three English version ninth-tenth grade books fixed

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has fixed some errors in three English version books of ninth and tenth grades, three months after some corrections were made to the Bangla version.
These three books are: History of Bangladesh and World Civilization, Bangladesh and Global Studies and Civics and Citizenship.
The NCTB found the veracity of nine mistakes in these three books distributed in this academic year at secondary level free of cost. The corrections were carried out in Bangla version in the midst of January. Now, the English version books have been made error-free.
Meanwhile, the NCTB is yet to send out the corrections of mistakes in sixth and seventh grades’ books under fresh curriculum. However, a draft of the corrections has already been prepared, which later would be sent to the educational institutions through secondary and higher education directorate.
A NCTB official told Prothom Alo that corrections in sixth and seventh grades’ books will be given after Eid-ul-Fitr.