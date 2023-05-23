45th BCS preli results in fastest time: BPSC

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is working tirelessly to publish the results of the 45th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) preliminary exam in the shortest possible time.
The previous BCS preliminary exam results were released within 25 days, setting a record for the BPSC in quick result publication.
According to a BPSC source, candidates can expect to receive the 45th BCS results within 10 to 15 days. However, the exact date of result publication is yet to be confirmed.
BPSC chairman Sohorab Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon that efforts are underway to publish the results of the 45th BCS in the fastest time ever.
The 45th BCS preliminary exam saw a participation rate of 77 per cent, with 268,119 candidates out of 346,000 applicants appearing for the exam, while 78,803 individuals did not attend.
The BPSC published the circular for the 45th BCS on 30 November last year, while the application process began on 10 December and ended on 31 December.
A total of 2,309 candidates will be recruited in the civil service through the examination, while 1,022 will be recruited as non-cadre officials.
It was the first time the BPSC published a circular specifying the number of non-cadre positions. The applicants mentioned their preferred choice for both cadre and non-cadre posts.
Out of the 2,309 cadre positions, 539 physicians and 437 teachers will be recruited through the BCS. Additionally, 274 individuals will be recruited in administration, 80 in the police cadre, and 54 in customs through the 45th BCS.