No move to scrap honours in 6 subjects including Bangla: Education minister
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said there has been no discussion about scrapping Honours programmes in six subjects, including Bangla, History and Philosophy.
He made the remarks today, Tuesday at the Secretariat when journalists sought his response to media reports on the issue.
“As far as I know, there have been no such discussions. Bangla is our mother tongue—can it really be excluded? No such discussion has taken place, to my knowledge,” he said.
Emphasising that importance is being given to technical education, the education minister added, “However, we have not heard any discussion anywhere that Bangla, Philosophy, or History will be dropped, nor have we engaged in any such dialogue ourselves.”
Meanwhile, the National University issued a press release stating that no decision has been made by either the government or the university authorities to discontinue any honours courses under the National University.
Earlier, at a press conference held at the secretariat, adviser to the prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman stated, “I have seen news reports claiming that honours programmes in some subjects are being scrapped. Until there is an official announcement from the government, I would advise against giving importance to such reports.”
Zahed Ur Rahman also said he does not believe honours programmes in six subjects, including Bangla, History and Philosophy, will be discontinued.