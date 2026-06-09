No move to scrap honours in 6 subjects including Bangla: Education minister

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said there has been no discussion about scrapping Honours programmes in six subjects, including Bangla, History and Philosophy.

He made the remarks today, Tuesday at the Secretariat when journalists sought his response to media reports on the issue.

“As far as I know, there have been no such discussions. Bangla is our mother tongue—can it really be excluded? No such discussion has taken place, to my knowledge,” he said.