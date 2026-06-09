PM’s adviser dismisses reports of scrapping honours in 6 subjects including Bangla

Zahed Ur Rahman, adviser to the prime minister on Information and Broadcasting says he does not believe honours programmes in six subjects, including Bangla, History and Philosophy, will be discontinued. He has urged the public to disregard such reports until the government issues an official statement.

He made the remarks today, Tuesday in response to a journalist’s question about reports on the matter, during a press briefing on government activities held at the Secretariat.

The adviser said, “I have seen reports stating that honours programmes in some subjects are being abolished. Until there is an official announcement from the government, I would advise people not to give importance to such reports.”