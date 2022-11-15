Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials

Bangladesh Chhatra Union general member Saif Rudad presided over the programme while the organisation’s assistant general secretary Mahir Shahriar conducted it.
Among others, Bangladesh Chhatra Union general secretary Deepak Sheel, organising secretary Sumaiya Setu, Chhatra Union’s Dhaka University unit convener Kazi Rakib Hossain, Dhaka metropolitan unit’s general secretary spoke at the rally.
The government is trying to turn education into a commodity. We, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, do not accept this policy of education business. We demand a reduction in the price of all educational materials and a reduction in the cost of education as well
“Education system is already in danger due to Covid-19 pandemic. The burden on people is getting heavier. Children from lower-class families are discouraged from pursuing studies and even decide to drop out,” said Deepak Sheel, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union.
Demanding control and reduction of prices, he said, “In just a span of five to six months, the price of various educational materials has increased by 40 to 50 per cent and the price of some materials have been increased up to twice which created an additional pressure on the middle-class family”.
“The government is trying to turn education into a commodity. We, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, do not accept this policy of education business. We demand a reduction in the price of all educational materials and a reduction in the cost of education as well,” said Saif Rudad.
“If our demands are not met, the government will be forced to implement the demands through the countrywide student movement,” he warned.