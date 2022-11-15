Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials

Demanding control and reduction of prices, he said, “In just a span of five to six months, the price of various educational materials has increased by 40 to 50 per cent and the price of some materials have been increased up to twice which created an additional pressure on the middle-class family”.

“The government is trying to turn education into a commodity. We, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, do not accept this policy of education business. We demand a reduction in the price of all educational materials and a reduction in the cost of education as well,” said Saif Rudad.

“If our demands are not met, the government will be forced to implement the demands through the countrywide student movement,” he warned.