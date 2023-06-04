GP sponsors BUET team heading for the University Rover Challenge

Grameenphone is excited to announce its sponsorship of a brilliant team of space enthusiasts from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), as they participate in the prestigious University Rover Challenge (URC), organized by the Mars Society, said a press release.

The University Rover Challenge is a globally recognised robotics competition held annually in the desert of Southern Utah, United States.

As an initiative of the Mars Society -- the renowned and influential international non-profit organisation dedicated to human exploration and settlement on Mars -- URC challenges student teams to design and build the next generation of Mars Rovers, ultimately contributing to future missions to the Red Planet.