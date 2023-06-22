DU announces Tk 9.13 bn budget for FY 2023-24

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Wednesday placed a Tk 913 billion budget for 2023-24 fiscal, reports UNB.
About Tk 150 million or 1.64 per cent of the total budget have been proposed to be allocated for research while only Tk 7 million for primary health.
Tk 7.24 billion, or 68.29 per cent, has been allocated for salary, allowances and pension, and Tk 2.08 billion have been kept for goods and services.
DU treasurer professor Momtaz Uddin Ahmed announced the budget at the annual session of Dhaka University Senate at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate building around 3:00 pm on Wednesday. DU vice-chancellor prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman chaired the meeting.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the session by presenting the budget speech. DU pro-VC (education) prof Maksud Kamal, pro-vc (admin) prof. mohammad samad, proctor prof. AKM Golam Rabbani, senate members, teachers’ representatives, student representatives, Diponkor Talukdar MP and principals of seven colleges affiliated with the Dhaka University were present in the session.
Of the total proposed budget, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will provide Tk 7.68 billion Tk 850 million will come from the university's internal sources.
According to the proposed budget, there will be a deficit of Tk 600.9 million, or 6.58 per cent, in FY 23-24.
BNP-backed teachers walked out of the discussion session as the DU VC expunged prof Lutfor Rahman's speech about reported torture in guestrooms in the student dormitories.
Prof Lutfor Rahman is the convener of white panel, a BNP-Jamat backed teachers association of Dhaka University.
After the walk out, prof. Lutfor Rahman said, "The DU VC is the main guardian, but he is not performing his responsibility properly. He is trying to establish a dictatorship. He does not treat all his students equally."