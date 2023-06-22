DU announces Tk 9.13 bn budget for FY 2023-24

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Wednesday placed a Tk 913 billion budget for 2023-24 fiscal, reports UNB.

About Tk 150 million or 1.64 per cent of the total budget have been proposed to be allocated for research while only Tk 7 million for primary health.

Tk 7.24 billion, or 68.29 per cent, has been allocated for salary, allowances and pension, and Tk 2.08 billion have been kept for goods and services.