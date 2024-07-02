Javed Muneer Ahmad re-elected as chairman of NSU board of trustees

Javed Muneer Ahmad has been re-elected as the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of North South University (NSU) Trust for 2024-2025. His appointment was effective on 1 July.

This announcement was made during the 13th Annual General Meeting of the NSU Trust on 30 June 2024.

This marks Javed Ahmad’s second term as chairman following the chancellor's appointment of the reconstituted NSU Board on 16 August, 2022.

A founding member of NSU, Javed Ahmad’s first tenure as chairman (2023-24) was noted for establishing transparent and integrity-driven policies, putting strong focus on institutional governance practices and championing a roadmap to achieving higher educational standards and research practices at NSU, according to a press release.

Upon being elected as chairman for the second term, Javed Ahmad expressed his gratitude for the support he received from the NSU Board of Trustees. He also acknowledged the honor and responsibility of representing NSU's trustee board, students, parents, faculty, and management.