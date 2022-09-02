US Embassy to host virtual university fairs

The US embassy in Dhaka, through its EducationUSA Bangladesh platform, will host virtual university fairs -- EducationUSA South Asia Fall Virtual Tour – from 3 to 10 September, reports UNB.

The tour aims to provide prospective students, teachers, and college counselors with a unique opportunity to learn about the US higher education application process from admissions officers representing over 60 accredited American colleges and universities.

The free regional fairs will be open to participants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, said the US Embassy on Friday.