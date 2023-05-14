Children, parents to know of quality education opportunities at ISD event

International School Dhaka (ISD) has organised an event on Wednesday to provide children and parents with orientation of scopes of better schooling including performing activities, service learning, innovation, designs, athletics, and co-curricular programmes, said a press release.
The interactive admission session at the ISD campus aims to help the parents and potential students in their decision-making process, school authorities say.
The children and parents will be able to enjoy campus tours and learn about the ISD experience during the event (for registration: https://forms.gle/pBgqTUqyWjnvzjMx5), which is scheduled to take place between 10:00am and 11:30am.
An online session was held on 10 May.
ISD will present more detailed information about IB and how it can positively impact the students. An international and co-educational day school providing a high-quality global education for local and international communities, ISD offers International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, which includes IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), IB Middle Years Programme (MYP), and IB Diploma Programme (DP).
Students at ISD are offered unique, challenging, and diverse educational activities tailored to children so that the learners can develop strong academic, social, and emotional characteristics.
The school is accredited by the Council of International Schools and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and authorised by the International Baccalaureate Organisation.