Another private university gets approval
The government has approved another private university named ‘Justice Abu Jafar Siddique Science and Technology University’ to be established in Kushtia.
With this, the number of private universities in the country stands at 115. The education ministry on 7 July approved the university on 22 conditions. The university’s chairman of board of trustees, Afroza Begum, has been informed about the development in a letter.
The conditions include that the university has been given temporary approval for seven months, the proposed university must have a space of 25,000 square feet on its own or rented land, the university must have three faculties and six departments and it must have a fund of Tk 15 million deposited at any scheduled bank.
The authorities started to give approval to private universities in 1992 to increase the scope of higher studies and decrease the number of students going abroad.
Although the standard of some old private universities and even some newer ones are good, there are questions regarding the standard of most of the private universities.
Several reports of University Grants Commission (UGC) also stated the quality of education in some private universities to be in a sorry state.