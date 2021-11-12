Filmmaking workshop with the Munda community

The intensive mobile filmmaking workshop, the first of its kind in Koyra, provided the opportunity for participants from the Munda community to “understand and appreciate the process of telling their stories with a smartphone.” Besides that, through this workshop, they gathered the basic knowledge of filmmaking, which will help them find their voice on a broader scale. At the closing event, each participant has showcased their films in front of the audience. The films vividly displayed their everyday lives- struggles for survival fighting against nature.
The closing ceremony of the ‘CDST Filmmaking Workshop with Munda Community, Koyra 2021’ was held on Thursday, 11 November. ULAB’s MSJ Department Head Dr Jude William Genilo and project researcher Angelos Theocharis from Durham University thanked the participants.
The event started with a brief introduction to the research project and was followed by screening participants’ projects. Local school teachers, social workers, journalists and renowned public figures also graced the event.
The “Community Digital Storytelling and Delta Futures in India, Bangladesh and Vietnam” project is funded by the UKRI GCRF Living Deltas Hub and the Institute of Hazard, Risk and Resilience (IHRR) at Durham University. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF), the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), and the Initiative for Coastal Development (ICD). From DIMFF, advisor Dr Abdul Kabil Khan and executive advisor Syeda Sadia Mehjabin were the facilitators and DIMFF’s advisor Mohammad Shazzad Hossain was the coordinator of the workshop. Asikuzzaman Asik acted as the coordinator. from ICD.