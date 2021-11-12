The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival held a five-day CDST filmmaking workshop with the Munda community in Koyra, Khulna. The workshop started on Sunday, 6 November. This mobile filmmaking workshop solely focused on climate change and its aftermath in Munda’s life. A total of eight participants from the Munda community joined the workshop.



Global warming is real and rapid climate change is its effect. Participants tried their best to cover different problem areas and how those create a long-term impact in the Munda community. In these diverse topics they talked about the salinity in the water, health and safety, culture and language, job crisis that leads to displacement. Through their stories, they displayed the mundane life of a Munda woman, her concern for not providing enough nutrition to her family. River erosion is taking away their ancestral land and religion as well.

