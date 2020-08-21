French children over 11 to wear masks at school

New infections across France have been increasing in recent weeks and the numbers of people admitted to hospital and to intensive care have been rising as well.

Paediatricians on Wednesday called on the government to establish clear and precise strategies to deal with the discovery of a COVID-19 infection within a school.

"We immediately test the class and the school, and from that moment we trace the chain of transmission," the minister said, responding to their concerns.

Blanquer said he was paying close attention to paediatricians' opinions and said he would be willing to extend obligatory mask-wearing to nine- and 10-year olds.

Masks are compulsory in the busiest areas of many French towns and cities, including Paris and Lyon, on public transport and in all shared-work places.

After initially casting doubt on the value of masks as an infection barrier, the French government has recently been promoting their use

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 30,400 lives in France so far.