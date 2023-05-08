US embassy invites applications from Bangladeshi professionals

The US embassy has announced the annual call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship programme for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This unique, one-year programme is open to Bangladeshi professionals (application deadline: 1 July 2023) currently working in the public and private sectors, including local and international non-governmental organisations, said the embassy on Monday.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme is one of the US government’s prestigious Fulbright programmes that brings accomplished mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree, graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive professional collaboration with US counterparts.