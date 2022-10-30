CUET organises training on python, machine learning

First and second training sessions were conducted on python and machine learning at SKIB incubator. Avishek Das, faculty member, dept. of CSE at CUET, took the introductory session on python.
The second session was conducted by Eftekhar Hossain, faculty member, dept. of ETE, CUET on machine learning with python. Both the sessions ended with certificate distribution followed by a high-tea session.
Professor Md Shahrukh Adnan Khan, chair of the carnival and professional attachment, gave his sincere gratitude to professor M Moshiul Hoque, director of Sheikh Kamal IT business incubator and dean, for arranging this training.
Newsbangla24.com and Dainik Bangla acted as Media partner.