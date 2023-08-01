Teachers start ‘fast unto death’ this time

After 21-days of sit-in in front of the National Press Club, demanding nationalisation of secondary education, protesting teachers have started ‘fast unto death’ hunger strike today, Tuesday. They had already announced beforehand, if the prime minister didn’t come to meet them within 31 July they will start a hunger strike.

At around 11:00am today, some teachers were found in front of Press Club wrapped in funeral shroud (kafan) while most were seen standing here and there. Some of the teachers were delivering speeches while others were recording videos.

