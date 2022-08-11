151 Bangladeshi students get Erasmus+ scholarships for 2022-23

Hans Lambrecht, Chargé d'Affaires of EU said: "A flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer. The new, larger programme for the period 2021-2027 has an increased budget of €26.2 billion.

It enables the EU to support new initiatives and attract an even greater number of participants. Worldwide and in Bangladesh, the demand for highly skilled, socially engaged people is increasing.”

He said Erasmus+ helps the Bangladeshi beneficiaries be the connector between Europe and Bangladesh.

More information on the 'Erasmus+' programme can be found on the Erusmus+ website and the Facebook page of European Delegation in Bangladesh.